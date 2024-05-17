P7 million shabu seized in separate drug busts in Metro Cebu

TWO suspected high-value individuals (HVI) were arrested and more than P7 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Metro Cebu, on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

First to be apprehended during a buy-bust carried out by the Lapu-Lapu City police, along with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), at 4 p.m. in Sitio Casabil, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City was a certain Yanyan, 40, with live-in partner, from Deca Homes in the said barangay.

Seized from the suspect were suspected shabu weighing 525 grams with a standard drug price of P3,570,000.

The second drug suspect, 27-year-old Edgardo Ordeñeza Gabini alias Dodot, 27, who was recognized as HVI in the regional level, fell to the authorities during a buy-bust in Sitio Lower Peace Valley, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, at 11:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Four medium-sized packets of alleged shabu, weighing 520 grams and valued at P3,512,000, were seized from the suspect by the operatives of Mabolo Police Station 4 under the command of Major Romeo Caacoy Jr. (DVG, TPT)