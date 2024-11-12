P7.1 million shabu seized in buy-bust in Liloan, Cebu

ILLEGAL DRUGS worth P7.1 were confiscated from an ex-convict during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office in Purok 2, Barangay San Vicente, Liloan, Cebu, on the night of November 11, 2024.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Neil Laurito Gonzales, a resident of Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion, but originally hails from Barangay Cabungahan, Danao City.

He yielded alleged shabu weighing 1,050 grams, with a standard drug price of P7.1 million. (AYB)