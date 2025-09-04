P712M in Typhoon Odette aid for Cebu Province returned to Treasury

MORE than P712 million in financial assistance intended for Typhoon Odette victims in Cebu Province was returned to the National Treasury, according to the National Housing Authority in Central Visayas (NHA 7).

The funds, part of the aid package for communities devastated by Typhoon Odette in 2021, were not distributed due to disagreements and data discrepancies between the NHA and the former provincial administration.

NHA 7 Regional Manager Engineer Hermes Juntilo confirmed that while aid distribution in Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City was completed in 2023 and 2024, Cebu Province failed to implement the program.

“Lapu-Lapu was finished, Mandaue was finished. But for the province, during that time, we were negotiating with the former administration on how to distribute. They requested that the funds be downloaded to them so they could convert the aid into cards and undertake the distribution themselves. But the numbers they recorded did not tally with ours,” Juntilo said.

Under the Provincial Government’s plan, the aid would have been prorated and distributed to more than 400,000 beneficiaries, including those with partially and slightly damaged houses.

However, the NHA’s program guidelines only allowed P10,000 in assistance for households with destroyed homes, based on the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) list. That list recorded just 72,209 qualified beneficiaries in Cebu Province.

Juntilo said the discrepancy in figures caused disagreements during negotiations.

“From our side, we would give P10,000 per household based on the list. But the Province wanted to spread the funds among all their listed beneficiaries. If we followed our list, others would complain that they were not included even though they were on the province’s list. The numbers simply did not match,” he said.

He added that the Provincial Government insisted on implementing the program, but the NHA’s central office did not agree.

“Our general manager did not allow the province to handle the implementation. In the end, the funds were returned to the National Treasury,” Juntilo said.

The funds, totaling more than P712 million, were originally intended to support thousands of families in Cebu Province who lost their homes during Typhoon Odette, one of the strongest storms to hit the country in recent years. (ABC)