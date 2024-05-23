P74 million additional Palaro funds reviewed

AN ADDITIONAL P74 million on top of the total P400 million appropriation, has been requested for the procurement of benches for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024.

However, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is looking into the “propriety” of purchasing benches.

“I will look into (the) propriety of having or of needing to purchase these particular benches,” Garcia said in a press conference on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Garcia said the information regarding the request for an additional P74 million has already reached his office, but he will wait to hear what the Cebu City Council has to say about the matter.

“I heard about that, but I will wait for the council to deliberate on the matter if they are going ahead with that or not,” Garcia said.

Garcia wanted to know the necessity of having these benches when the existing grandstand can already accommodate 10,000 to 12,000 individuals.

Garcia said Palarong Pambansa procurement activities are being prioritized.

“Some requests will either dili be approved or reduced. For example, instead of installing x number of portalets, we will just install x number of portalets,” Garcia said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

For the portalets, Garcia said they already slashed the budget from P21 million to P18 million.

Garcia said he is looking into the possibility of rehabilitating existing comfort rooms in every billeting school instead of buying portalets, assuring there is still enough time to do it.

“We still have time to improve it. This is an opportunity so we can improve all the facilities in the school that will be used in the long term,” Garcia added.

He said he will provide a complete report on Monday, May 27.

Regarding the grandstand extension that will be later utilized as National Sports Academy, Garcia confirmed this will be constructed after the hosting of Palarong Pambansa and will serve as a legacy of the event.

Pagcor

In an interview on Wednesday, May 22, Councilor Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, questioned the request for additional funding.

Wenceslao said there are plans to charge the P74 million to Pagcor funds.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 is scheduled to be held in Cebu City from July 6 to 17, 2024.

The events include delegate arrivals from July 6 and 7, with solidarity meetings and refresher courses on July 7 and 8.

July 9 marks the opening ceremony at the Cebu City Sports Center, followed by a one-day break on July 10 before the official commencement of the 28-sport competition from July 11 to 15.

The closing ceremony, on July 16, is scheduled to be held at the South Road Properties with athletic delegations departing on July 17.

Cebu City first hosted the Palarong Pambansa in the year 1954. The city again hosted for the national games in 1994, and for the third time in 2024 for the 64th edition of the sporting event. / AML