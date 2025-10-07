P769M in illegal drugs seized in 9 months

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 has seized over P769 million worth of illegal drugs during anti-criminality operations from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2025, resulting in the arrest of 7,192 suspects.

The operations, totaling 6,181 raids, yielded 112.51 kilograms of shabu, 2,604 grams of dried marijuana leaves, 14,021 uprooted marijuana plants, 250 grams of cocaine, 60 Ecstasy tablets and three grams of kush.

Commendation

PRO 7 Chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan commended police in the region for the significant seizures, saying their accomplishments had saved many lives.

“These accomplishments represent lives saved and communities made safer. I commend our operating units for their consistent efforts and the seamless coordination among our intelligence, operations and community relations teams to ensure that every effort counts toward a drug-free region,” Maranan said.

Other focus

He explained their anti-illegal drug campaign is not solely focused on strict enforcement, but also on the reformation of drug users.

He said these operations protect the community from the negative effects of illegal drug use.

The successful anti-drug operations also highlight the continuous collaboration among police, local government units and the people of Central Visayas to achieve a drug-free and safer region, said Maranan. / AYB