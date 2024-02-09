P7.6M shabu seized in Mandaue drug busts, 2 nabbed

TWO high-value targets were arrested by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) in separate buy-bust operations this week, resulting in the seizure of around P7.6 million worth of shabu.

The first suspect, identified as Mitchell “Mitch” De-erit Abellaneda, 32, a resident of Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, was found with packs of shabu weighing more or less 100 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P680,000.

The other suspect, Rogelio “Roger” Alforque Gajudo, 56, a resident of Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, yielded around 1.025 kilograms of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P6.9 million.