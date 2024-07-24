P83M in unused medical equipment flagged

The over P83 million in unused medical equipment at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), purchased around four years ago and now out of warranty, was flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA) in its 2023 Audit Report.

With the expiration of the warranty, COA said the City Government was not able to test the operational capabilities of the equipment, aside from its exposure to the natural elements.

“This was on top of the continued deprivation of the public from the full and effective use of the vital and critical hospital equipment,” the state auditor said.

Section 2 of Presidential Decree 1445 mandates that all government resources must be managed, expended, or utilized under the law and regulations and safeguarded against loss or wastage.

At least 46 units of high-value medical equipment procured and received in 2020 and 2021 were left unutilized following COA’s onsite inspection of the hospital on March 14, 2024.

This equipment was stored either at the CCMC or at the storage facility of the Department of General Services.

The equipment includes a delivery room light, anesthesia machine, infant incubator, harmonic instrument set, digital radio fluoroscopy system, dental X-ray machine, autoclave machine, patient mobility lifter and others.

COA said that it has already observed the equipment not being utilized on its 2021 Audit Report, in which it has accepted the explanation of the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) that it will commence the installation of this equipment after adjustments to the building construction are completed.

“However, despite the lapse of time since then, they were still in their respective packaging as of the latest inspection,” COA said.

CCMC stock officer and personnel from DEPW explained to the state auditor that equipment could not be installed as most of the rooms, areas and quarters were not yet finished.

The agency noted that it was the same explanation from the City Government back in 2021.

“Accordingly, there was also some end user who refused to receive the equipment because they were retiring from the service,” the COA said.

COA attributed the observation to the lack of adequate planning and coordination between the DEPW, which handles the construction of the facility, and the CCMC, which prepared the Agency Procurement Request

The state auditor, in its 2023 report, urged the CCMC administration and the DEPW to fast-track the installation and utilization of these equipment that will improve the hospital’s capacity and services.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach CCMC medical director Dr. Peter Mancao, however, he has yet to reply to the queries.

The equipment was procured under the administration of late Mayor Edgardo Labella, under the leadership of CCMC administrator Yvonne Cania.

Response

In a response dated April 30, the CCMC and DEPW stated that the equipment was purchased back in 2020 and 2021 due to the belief that the hospital’s civil works would be finished within a few years, which did not go as planned.

Both agencies explained that under the direction of the local chief executives, the concerned departments and offices were made to work expeditiously under a timeline and were able to install the subject medical equipment except for the Autoclave, which was worth P2.9 million, as it was not well within the specifications and conditions required by the end-user.

CCMC and DEPW explained that they maintained close coordination with the supplier to enter into an undertaking that will ensure the equipment is still covered by warranties.

Both have promised COA to finish all hospital construction, install high-value medical equipment and deliver a fully completed and operational CCMC before the end of 2024.

CCMC has yet to finish all the civil works on the 10-story hospital. Its construction started eight years ago.

As of this writing, only three floors have been operational.

On June 26, the proposed P700 million budget to be sourced from the City’s savings to complete the hospital construction was deferred by the City Council, subject to the review and evaluation of the funding allocation and lack of concrete planning.