P8M worth of shabu seized in Mabolo drug bust

OVER one kilogram of substance believed to be shabu worth P8.1 million was seized by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 during an operation on L. Tudtud Street, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City at 8:20 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Kharl Jay Monterde Quinal, alias Ekid, 33, a resident of Holy Name Street, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Seized from him were large packets of shabu weighing 1,200 grams, with a standard drug price of P8,160,000.

One of the RPDEU 7 operatives said the suspect had been under surveillance for three weeks following information received from a reliable source.

It was reported that Quinal was selling three kilograms of shabu weekly, distributing it throughout Cebu City.

His contacts inside Cebu City Jail were reportedly directing his illegal drug operations and determining the recipients of the drug supply.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) will coordinate with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to investigate how persons deprived of liberty (PDL) continue to contact the outside world using cell phones.

Data from PRO 7 revealed that a total of P9.7 million worth of illegal drugs was seized across Central Visayas in a single day of police operations.

They apprehended 42 drug personalities during 42 anti-illegal drug operations.

In their campaign against loose firearms, they confiscated 14 unlicensed guns, with seven turned over to the police station and seven seized from suspects.

In their efforts against illegal gambling, they arrested 35 gamblers during 31 anti-illegal gambling operations and confiscated P3,390 in gambling money.

They also arrested 28 wanted persons, including 4 identified as the most wanted, facing various court cases.

Additionally, the government collected over half a million pesos in fines from 926 individuals violating local ordinances across cities and towns in Central Visayas. (AYB)