Pa dies, son critical in Tabuelan road accident

THE driver of a pick-up truck passed away and his son was in critical condition after the pick-up truck they were riding in collided with the dump truck around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, in Sitio Kampatok, Barangay Dalid, Tabuelan, northwest Cebu.

Vicente Pontillas, 52, was named as the deceased, while his 25-year-old son Michael was listed as the injured.

They both hail from Purok Suba, Barangay II, Tuburan town.

According to the investigation done at the Tabuelan Police Station, the elder Pontillas overtook another vehicle with his Ford Ranger but instead hit by the Howo dump truck before he could return to his designated lane.

Rescue workers from Tabuelan took the victims to Tuburan District Hospital, where the father was pronounced dead.

The truck driver, 27-year-old Richard Matugas, of Tuburan town, is now being held at the Tabuelan Police Station.

Matugas was heading towards Tabuelan at the time of the incident. (DVG, TPT)