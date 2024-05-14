Father, son hurt after LPG tank exploded in Cordova, Cebu

A father and his son suffered second degree burns after the Gasulito tank that they used in cooking exploded.

The incident occurred at around 6:42 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Purok Kuntang, Barangay Bangbang, Cordova town on Mactan Island.

The victims were identified as Eliezar Pugoy and his son Prince Aries, 21.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Mcdowell Maglangit, fire investigator of Cordova Fire Station, said an investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) tank explosion.

Meanwhile, two separate fires erupted in the northern Cebu towns of Carmen and Sogod on Monday, May 13,2024.

The first incident involving a bamboo fire erupted at the back of the cemetery in Barangay Dawis Norte, Carmen town in northern Cebu.

The fire was placed under first alarm at 6 p.m., under control at 6:20 a.m. and declared fire out at 7:20 p.m.

Around 9:58 p.m., the ancestral home of the Tatoy and Montecillo clan in Sitio Mahubahu, Barangay Cabalwan, was destroyed by the fire in Sogod town at around 9:58 p.m.

Firefighters are investigating the possibility that arson caused the fire.

According to Police Senior Master Jerome Quimque of Sogod Municipal Police Station in an interview with SunStar Cebu, one of the house's owners, 33-year-old Cristian Jay Montecillo Taroy, was observed by his uncle, Artemio Montecillo, whispering, and after a few minutes, smoke emerged from the house made of light materials.

Firemen place the damage at P230,000.

The suspect was apprehended by the barangay tanods and then handed over to the Sogod Police Station. (DVG, TPT)