Paalam refuses to bid farewell

MANILA -- Boxer Carlo Paalam moved one step closer to an assured medal in the Paris Olympics men’s 57-kilogram boxing event after beating Irish opponent Jude Gallagher via unanimous decision on Wednesday (early Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, PH time) at the North Paris Arena.

A solid second round was all Paalam needed to depose Gallagher, who showed glimpses of scoring a huge upset against the 2021 silver medalist.

Round 1 was tight as Gallagher went toe-to-toe with Paalam, who eventually took the first three minutes of the fight as three judges saw him ahead by 10-9.

The deciding factor, though, came in the next round as Paalam, banking on his experience and ring generalship, frustrated Gallagher with all five judges giving him the round.

Gallagher tried to turn things around in the third round and again engaged Paalam in a brawl, but the Filipino got three judges giving him the final frame.

Ringside judge Jakov Peterson gave the full 30 points to Paalam, while Yermek Suiyenish, Kabilan Sai Ashok, Pavel Pavlov and Manuel Vilarino all scored the bout 29-28 for the unanimous decision win.

Only one obstacle remains for Paalam to assure the Philippines of its first medal in the ongoing games: Australian Charlie Senior.

Senior, seeded fourth in the tournament, defeated Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi via a 4-1 split decision to set a quarterfinal date with Paalam.

The winner of the Saturday showdown between Paalam and Senior will enter the semifinals with an assured bronze.

Earlier, Hergie Bacyadan quickly kissed her Paris Olympics hopes goodbye after falling prey to top seed Li Qian of China in the women’s 75-kg. boxing event.

Li, four inches taller than Bacyadan, turned to her height and reach advantage to outpoint the Philippines’ middleweight bet, especially in the first two rounds.

Bacyadan had some bright moments in Round 3 but even those were not enough to swing the judges’ votes as Li got perfect 30s from all five judges.

Bacyadan is the ninth Filipino athlete who was booted out of medal contention and the second boxer to be eliminated after Eumir Marcial’s shock loss earlier Wednesday. / PNA