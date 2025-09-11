Pablo Luis Garcia crowned champion at 2025 NGAP Central Luzon Regional Golf Championship

PABLO Luis Garcia emerged as the Mid-Amateur Handicap Champion at the prestigious 2025 Central Luzon Regional Golf Championship, held at Beverly Place Golf Club from September 9–11, 2025.

The tournament, organized by the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) and supported by the PLDT Group and MVP Sports Foundation, gathered top golfers from across the region.

As champion, Garcia received a trophy, certificate, and a one-year playing privilege at Beverly Place Golf Club. His victory stands as a testament to skill, perseverance, and sportsmanship.

"Winning this title is truly an honor, and I am grateful to NGAP and Beverly Place Golf Club for this opportunity," Garcia said after the awarding. (PR)