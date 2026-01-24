Pacers stun highly favored Thunder

BACK in the same arena where their championship dreams ended last season, the Indiana Pacers flipped the script on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 (PH time), stunning the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the National Basketball Association (NBA) at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Pacers shocked the Thunder, 117-114, in a game where they came in as 16.5-point underdogs, and walked away with one of the biggest upsets this season.

Indiana is no longer the same team last year as it’s reeling from the injury of superstar Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the heartbreaking Game 7 loss for the Pacers.

Andrew Nembhard delivered the signature performance of Indiana’s season, pouring in 27 points and dishing out 11 assists, while second-year forward Jarace Walker erupted for a career-high 26 points.

Pascal Siakam added 21 points, Aaron Nesmith chipped in 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists, and Micah Potter gave the Pacers a crucial lift off the bench with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The win snapped Indiana’s three-game losing streak and improved the Pacers to 11–35 — still at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carried the Thunder with his 47 points, while Chet Holmgren added 26 points and 13 rebounds.

The Thunder dropped to 37–9 card, but remain with the best record in the league.

Walker said that getting the win against the Thunder is a great boost for the Pacers’ roster.

“Going out how we did last year, it was definitely circled on the calendar and it was a great team win.” / RSC