Pacers stun Warriors, end 5-game skid

QUENTON Jackson erupted for 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Indiana Pacers rallied to stun the Golden State Warriors, 114–109, on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, snapping a frustrating five-game losing streak to open the National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

Aaron Nesmith led all scorers with 31 points, while Pascal Siakam added 27 for Indiana, which overcame an 11-point deficit in the final period to secure its first win of the year.

Stephen Curry paced Golden State with 24 points, while Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga contributed 20 and 17, respectively.

Down 107–98 midway through the fourth, the Pacers stormed back behind Jackson’s late heroics. His clutch three-pointer with 1:09 remaining gave Indiana its first lead of the quarter at 109–107. Butler responded with a dunk to tie the game but missed the ensuing free throw that could’ve put the Warriors ahead.

Moments later, Siakam buried a corner triple to push the Pacers in front, 112–109, with 37 seconds left. After Kuminga missed a potential equalizer, Jackson sealed the win with a pull-up jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining.

The win was particularly sweet for a Pacers squad ravaged by injuries. Tyrese Haliburton, a two-time All-Star, is out for the season with a torn Achilles suffered in last year’s NBA Finals.

On Saturday, the team also announced that Obi Toppin will miss at least three months after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot.

The Pacers are also missing key contributors Bennedict Mathurin (foot), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder strain), and T.J. McConnell (hamstring strain). / RSC