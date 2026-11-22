CEBUANO prospect AJ Paciones continued his rise in boxing after scoring the biggest win of his career so far.

The 21-year-old Paciones defeated Japanese former world title challenger Jukiya Iimura by a close split decision last Saturday night, Nov. 21, 2026, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Paciones did just enough to get the nod of two of the three judges and almost ended Iimura’s night in the third round after wobbling him with a solid left to the head.

Two judges had similar scores of 77-75 for Paciones, while the third judge gave it to Iimura, 78-74.

Paciones kept his unbeaten record at 14-0 with seven knockouts, while Iimura dropped to 9-3 with two knockouts.

Paciones is currently rated No. 5 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) as a flyweight. He’s also ranked in the light-flyweight division by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) at No. 5 and the World Boxing Council (WBC) at No. 10.

On the undercard, undefeated super-welterweight prospect Dan Dacles (9-0-3, 6 KOs) fought Tsukuru Midorikawa to a majority draw.

One judge scored it 77-75 for Dacles, while the two other judges had identical scores of 76-76.

Meanwhile, Franz Carl Musyo (3-3, 1 KO) lost to newcomer Toya Kunikawa (1-0) by unanimous decision.

Kunikawa got the nod of all three judges with scores of 59-55, 59-55, and 60-54. / EKA