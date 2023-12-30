Paciones beats Thai, keeps WBA Asia belt

VIETNAM-BASED Cebuano Arvin John Paciones successfully defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia light flyweight strap with a unanimous decision win over Thai Kitidech Hirunsuk in the main event of Way of the Champions — “When Nations Collide” on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at the Spaceplus Bangkok RCA in Bangkok, Thailand.

Paciones dominated Hirunsuk and got rhe nod of all three judges.

Judges Thi Nhat Le Bui and Chalerm Prayadsab scored it 117-110, while judge Prommase Chakshuraksha had it a bit closer at 115-112 for Paciones.

Paciones remained undefeated and improved to 7-0 with four knockouts, while Hirunsuk dropped to 11-6 with six knockouts.

Paciones is an 18-year Cebuano prospect that’s based in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. His father and trainer Dodong Paciones is a former pro pug.

Meanwhile, Genisis Libranza (21-3, 13 KOs) disposed of Adisak Ketpiam (8-12, 7 KOs) in the first round of their scheduled eight-rounder in the undercard.

Libranza stopped Ketpiam in the 2:58 mark.