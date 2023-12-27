Paciones defends WBA Asia belt vs. Hirunsuk

VIETNAM-BASED Cebuano teen sensation Arvin Jhon Paciones makes the first title defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia light flyweight belt against Thai Kitidech Hirunsuk in the main event of Way of the Champions — “When Nations Collide” on Dec. 28, 2023 at the Spaceplus Bangkok RCA in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 18-year-old Paciones continued his rise in the division after an impressive year. He started out 2023 with a second round technical knockout of Sarawut Jiamthong on March 25 in Vietnam. He followed it up with a sixth round stoppage of former World Boxing Council (WBC) International light flyweight titleholder Jonathan Refugio to win the vacant WBA Asia belt on Aug. 20 in Vietnam.

Paciones is coming off a unanimous decision win over Chinese Jin Ping Yang on Oct. 24 in Thailand.

The 20-year-old Hirunsuk looks to bounce back and win his first regional belt.

Hirunsuk is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Japanese Riku Kano on Sept. 10 in Japan.

Paciones is 6-0 with four knockouts, while Hirunsuk is 11-5 with six knockouts.

Veteran Genisis Libranza is also seeing action in the same card. Libranza is up against Thai Adisak Ketpiam in an eight-rounder. The 30-year-old Libranza is eager to return to the winning column after losing his last two contests against Ben Ligas and Phumelele Cafu.

Ketpiam is currently in a slump, losing his last eight fights.

Libranza is 20-3 with 12 knockouts, while the 20-year-old Ketpiam is 8-11 with seven knockouts.