Paciones set to defend title vs. Laspona

CEBUANO boxer AJ Paciones is set to defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title against undefeated challenger Richard Laspona on May 24, 2026.

The exciting match will headline the “Ultimate Knockout Challenge – Triple Threat” at the Elorde Sports Center.

At just 21 years old, Paciones is already considered one of the rising stars in his division. He made headlines in 2024 after defeating former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto by split decision in Cebu.

Last year, Paciones continued his strong run with back-to-back wins, stopping Thai fighter Sanchai Yotboon and Jeraldine Ocrarit in the second round.

He was supposed to fight Nathaniel Dorona last month in Manila, but had to withdraw after suffering dehydration during his weight cut.

Paciones is currently ranked No. 7 by the WBO, No. 11 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), and No. 15 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Meanwhile, Laspona is also an undefeated fighter who is quickly rising in the local boxing scene. In just three years as a professional, he has already defeated former world title challengers Robert Paradero and Vergilio Silvano. He is coming off a second-round knockout win over John Rey Labajo.

Paciones holds a perfect record of 12 wins with seven knockouts, while Laspona, who trains at the PMI Bohol Boxing Gym in Tagbilaran City, also remains unbeaten with 11 wins and seven knockouts. / EKA