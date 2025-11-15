Paciones set to meet Abcede in Manila card

PROMISING young prospect AJ Paciones will return to Metro Manila and take on journeyman Jaysever Abcede in an eight-rounder on Dec. 14, 2025, at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

The 20-year-old Paciones was recently featured in the “Thrilla in Manila” 50th Anniversary event last month in Manila.

He looked like a future star in the sport after an impressive second-round knockout of Jeraldine Ocrarit, dropping the latter cold with a picture-perfect counter left.

Paciones, a Cebuano based in Vietnam, has been making waves in Southeast Asia, fighting frequently in Vietnam

and Thailand.

Last year, Paciones had a breakout moment in his first fight in the Philippines when he dropped former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto and walked away with a split decision victory in Mandaue City.

The 30-year-old Abcede, on the other hand, is a very experienced fighter. He has fought in countries like Thailand, Japan, South Africa, and South Korea.

Abcede’s biggest career win was an eighth-round knockout of former world champion Segio Yuri Akui in 2018. He has also fought former world champions Masataka Taniguchi, Wanheng Menayothin, and Panya Pradabsri.

Paciones is currently rated No. 11 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in the flyweight division. He has an impressive slate of 12-0 with seven knockouts, while Abcede is 22-15 with 13 knockouts. / EKA