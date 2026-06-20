Pacman joins pickleball craze

WITH the rapid rise of pickleball, numerous athletes and personalities have jumped into the game, including eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Photos of Pacquiao playing pickleball alongside his wife, Jinkee—who is a certified enthusiast of the game—instantly went viral online.

Netizens went to Jinkee’s social media post with a mix of reactions, some jokingly commenting on Manny stepping inside the non-volley zone, popularly known as “the kitchen.”

One netizen jokingly commented that opponents are left with a tough choice: either call a kitchen fault on Manny or risk getting knocked out.

The boxing legend’s foray into the sport generated massive engagement online.

Many fans expressed their excitement, thrilled to see the country’s most iconic athlete try his hand at the fast-growing game.

Pickleball has experienced a surge in popularity this year, evident in the rapid construction of new courts across various locations nationwide. / RSC