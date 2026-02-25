Pacquiao entrusts memorabilia to National Sports Museum

MANILA – There are a few athletes whose legacy transcends sport. Manny Pacquiao is one of them.

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. accepted from the boxing icon a carefully curated collection of his memorabilia at the newly modernized National Sports Museum in Pasig City, ensuring that Pacquiao’s story — triumphs, heart, Filipino spirit — will continue to inspire generations to come.

Among the items formally entrusted to the Museum are:

• Fight trunk (Miguel Cotto bout, 2009) - Symbolizing Pacquiao’s victory for the World Boxing Organization welterweight championship at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, securing his seventh world title in different weight divisions.

Fight trunk (Antonio Margarito bout, 2010) - Commemorating Pacquiao’s historic triumph at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium, where he became the first and only fighter to win world titles in eight separate weight categories.

World Boxing Council championship belt — A globally recognized emblem of excellence, representing not only victory but a legacy defined by resilience, courage, and reinvention.

The artifacts, now part of the museum’s permanent collection, are more than relics. They are symbols of courage, perseverance, and national pride.

In his heartfelt speech, Marcos reflected on Pacman’s journey.

“Hindi lamang sa boxing, kung hindi sa lahat ng kanyang katangian bilang isang Pilipino, ang ating minamahal na champion (Not only in boxing, but in all his qualities as a Filipino, he’s our beloved champion),” he said.

Also present during the handover ceremony were Philippine Sports Commission Chair Patrick Gregorio, Commissioners Bong Coo, Fritz Gaston, and Walter Torres, and Executive Director Guillermo Iroy.

“When the President recognizes and memorializes an athlete, he places sports at the center of nation-building — this appeals to the heart and nobility of athletes across the nation,” Gregorio said.

The President recalled witnessing Pacquiao capture hearts across the globe, admired not just for his punches but for the pride he brought to every Filipino watching.

Beyond the ring, Pacquiao’s generosity shines just as brightly.

Marcos praised the champion’s quiet acts of kindness, helping Filipinos in need without seeking recognition.

“Hindi lang siya champion sa boxing (he’s not just a boxing champion). He is a champion of humanity. He is a champion as a Filipino. He is a champion as a man. And he is a champion in all our hearts,” the President said. / PNA