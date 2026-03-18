Pacquiao, Jornales join ‘Never Say Die’

Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, 22, and Heath Jornales, 16, are set to join “Never Say Die,” the primetime action-drama series starring Jillian Ward and David Licauco.

Their roles have yet to be announced, but taping is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Fans were not surprised by Pacquiao’s casting, following his rumored closeness — or possible publicity pairing — with Ward. During his recent boxing match in Bohol, Ward was seen at ringside and even stepped into the ring.

For Jornales, “Never Say Die” marks his first project after finishing as Kapuso Second Big Placer in “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0.”

Early reactions to their addition have been largely positive, with viewers saying their presence could help boost the show’s ratings. / TRC S