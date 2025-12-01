Pacquiao Jr. held to a draw in debut bout

EMMANUEL Pacquiao Jr. didn’t get the start he wanted in his pro career after settling for a majority draw with Brendan Lally on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 (PH time), at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

It was a close fight, with both Pacquiao Jr. and Lally, an English teacher by profession, traded blows over four rounds.

One judge saw it 39-37 for Pacquiao Jr., the two other judges had identical scores of 38-30.

Pacquiao Jr., the son of boxing hall-of-famer Manny Pacquiao, is 0-0-1 in the pro ranks, while Lally, who also made his pro debut, is also 0-0-1.

The older Pacquiao was at ringside supporting his son at the start if his pro boxing journey.

Pacquiao Jr. is Pacquiao’s second son to turn pro. His other son, Eman Bacosa, is making waves in the local boxing scene.

Meanwhile, one-time world title challenger Garen Diagan (10-8-1, 5 KOs) lost to Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision.

Alvarado dropped Diagan in the third round with a solid left uppercut to the body to seal the win. / EKA