Pacquiao Jr. set to join pro ranks

ANOTHER son of Hall-of-Famer Manny Pacquiao is following his footsteps in the boxing world.

Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr., better known as Jimuel Pacquiao, is set to make his professional debut against fellow newcomer Brendan Lally on Nov. 29, 2025 (US time), in an MP Promotions boxing event at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Pacquiao Jr. has been fighting as an amateur in the US since 2022. He won his first four bouts, lost the next four, and bounced back with two straight wins. He’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Patrick Reyes last April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. He finished with a 6-4 amateur record.

The 24-year-old Pacquiao Jr. has been training at the Wild Card Gym in California under the tutelage of his father’s legendary coach, Freddie Roach.

Little is known about Lally and he has no listed fights on boxrec.com.

The legendary Pacquiao already has another son making waves in pro boxing. Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, Manny’s son with Joanna Bacosa, is showing some promise with an impressive 7-0-1 win-loss-draw slate, including four knockouts, in eight fights.

Pacquiao is already in the US to watch Jimuel’s pro debut. The 46-year-old eight-division world champion has also started training at the Wild Card Gym for a possible ring return next year.

Also seeing action in the same MP Promotions event is former world title challenger Garen Diagan.

Diagan (10-7-1, 5 KOs) will go up against Alexis Alvarado (8-1-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder. / EKA