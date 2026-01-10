Pacquiao Jr. to return next month

JUST three months after his pro debut, Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. immediately returns to the ring on Feb. 28, 2026, in another MP Promotions-promoted event at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York, USA.

MP Promotions announced on social media that Pacquiao Jr. will be slated in the undercard of the boxing show headlined by a World Boxing Organization (WBO) International featherweight fight between Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) and Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs).

After three years fighting at the amateur level, the 24-year-old Pacquiao Jr. finally turned pro last Nov. 29, 2025, in an event promoted by his father, Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao Jr. faced English teacher Brendan Lally in Temecula, California.

Pacquiao Jr. showed glimpses of talent but ended up fighting Lally to a majority draw.

Pacquiao Jr.’s opponent for his second pro fight is yet to be determined.

Pacquiao has a 0-0-1 win-loss-draw record.

MP Promotions’ event also features a World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver super-lightweight title contest between Bryce Mills (20-1, 7 KOs) and Tobias Green (12-3-1, 4 KOs).

Also fighting in the event is 19-year-old unbeaten sensation Curmel Moton (8-0, 6 KO). / EKA