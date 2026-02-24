Pacquiao, Mayweather set April fights ahead of September rematch

BEFORE Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. meet again in September 2026, both legends will take separate April tests that could shape the buildup to their long-awaited rematch in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, 47, is set to face former world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in a 10-round exhibition on April 8. The Filipino icon came out of retirement in July to challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, battling to a majority draw.

The April outing gives Pacquiao another chance to fine-tune his timing and conditioning before the September 19 rematch against Mayweather at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The fight will be streamed globally on Netflix.

Pacquiao, the only eight-division champion in boxing history, has openly said he wants to change the ending of their 2015 showdown, when he lost by unanimous decision in the bout billed as the “Fight of the Century.”

Mayweather, who turned 49 this week, will face former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on April 15. The undefeated American retired at 50-0 but has continued appearing in exhibition events.

“I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result,” Mayweather said of the September rematch.

Neither April bout carries championship stakes, but both serve as measuring sticks.

Their September 19 meeting — more than a decade after their first encounter — will be the first professional boxing event staged at the Sphere. The 2015 fight at the MGM Grand remains the highest-grossing bout in boxing history. (LQ3)