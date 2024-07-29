Pacquiao struggles vs. Anpo, ends fight in draw

IN A surprising turn of events, boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao found himself in a fierce battle against Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo during their three-round exhibition match in Japan Sunday night, July 28, 2024, reports reaching SunStar Cebu said.

According to Tiebreaker Times, gone were the days of Pacquiao’s prime as he became target practice for the skilled Anpo.

Pacquiao reportedly struggled against the six-foot-tall Anpo, who capitalized on his reach advantage and unleashed some powerful punches to keep the 45-year-old Filipino fighter at a distance.

In the second round, Anpo carefully selected his shots, alternating between head and body attacks.

Pacquiao, renowned for his explosive speed and power, grappled with mounting a consistent offense against Anpo’s perfectly-timed counters.

As the third round unfolded, Pacquiao unleashed an all-out assault, attempting to overwhelm Anpo with aggressive combinations.

However, the Japanese fighter remained unyielding. Anpo landed a crisp overhand right that momentarily staggered the Filipino icon, seizing the moment to press forward with well-placed body shots.

In the closing moments, both warriors engaged in a spirited exchange, thrilling the crowd.

As it was an exhibition match, no official judges scored the fight and “specialized rules” dictate that a bout lasting the full three-round distance will be automatically declared a draw.

The Super Saitama Arena witnessed a clash of styles, reminding boxing aficionados that even legends can be pushed to their limits. As the dust settled, both fighters shared mutual respect, leaving fans eagerly anticipating future matchups. / LBG WITH TIEBREAKER TIMES REPORT