Pacquiao’s son Eman dubbed ‘Piolo Pacquiao’

BECAUSE of his resemblance to actor Piolo Pascual, Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, son of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, has been dubbed “Piolo Pacquiao” by netizens.

Eman, Manny’s son with Joanna Rose Bacosa, recently won his match at Thrilla in Manila 2 held at the Araneta Coliseum on Oct. 29, 2025.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 3, Eman shared a photo with his father and stepmother, Jinkee Pacquiao, writing:

“Grateful to have you both my dad Manny Pacquiao together with his beautiful wife. Thank you Lord!!!”

After posts about their reunion surfaced, Eman quickly became a topic of online conversation.

Because of his good looks, his social media following grew, and many began calling him “Piolo Pacquiao.”

In one of the post’s comments, Eman even responded to a fan who compared him to the 48-year-old actor, writing simply, “Salamat po.” / HBL