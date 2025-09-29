Padawan dominates September SugBU tilt

VIVIAN Padawan claimed the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Association Inc. Bowler of the Month crown for September after outclassing Rene Ceniza, 214–152, in the championship match on Sunday, Sept. 28, at the SM Seaside Bowling Center.

Padawan earned her title slot by topping the semifinals with 212 pinfalls, edging Ceniza (197) and relegating Arthur Tapaya (168) to second runner-up, Bebie Mauro (167) to third runner-up, Dory Enoveso (156) to fourth runner-up, and Jocelyn Gilo (148) to fifth runner-up.

The tournament began with the elimination round, where the top two bowlers from each division advanced to the semifinals.

Ceniza topped Division A with a five-game total of 1,016, followed by Tapaya with 1,003. Padawan led Division B with 1,009, ahead of Enoveso’s 937, while Mauro paced Division C with 854, with Gilo next at 815.

Padawan also dominated the Special Ladies Division, compiling a five-game total of 979 to finish ahead of Johnna Calipay (909) and Gilo (865).

Meanwhile, SugBU president Edgar Marshall “Egay” Alqueza carried the club’s colors in the 2nd Metro Cagayan Invitational Open Championship, placing third runner-up in the Mixed Senior Masters division at the SM Bowling Center in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday.

Alqueza amassed 1,331 pinfalls over seven games, trailing eventual champion Jing Datoy of the Kagay-haan Bowlers Association (1,361), first runner-up Willie Carbonell of the Sta. Lucia East Tenpin Bowling Association (1,351), and second runner-up Jun De Lara of the Metro Cagayan Bowlers Association (1,351). / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS