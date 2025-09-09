Padawan dominates SugBU tilt

VIVIAN Padawan rose to the occasion and claimed the Bowler of the Week honors in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Weekly Sunday Shootout held Sept. 7, 2025, at the SM Seaside Bowling Center.

Padawan scored 193 pinfalls in the final round to earn the distinction, besting Division A winner Edgar “Egay” Alqueza, who tallied 187, and Division C champion Frenzy Williams, who finished with 135.

Earlier in the eliminations, Alqueza ruled Division A with an 852 four-game total, followed by Ted Convocar (777), TBonz Williams (761), Rene Ceniza (752), and Celis Viloria (724).

Padawan proved her consistency in Division B, where she tallied 799 to finish ahead of Jay Phillimore (731), Mel Fines (725), Geff Buyco (712), and Robert Sarvida (707).

In Division C, Frenzy Williams booked her spot in the finals with a 725 output, edging Romy Mauro (697), Bebie Mauro (658), Tessie Dante (654), and Flor Hodgkinson (624).

Sunday’s spirited competition was capped by the joint birthday celebration of Frenzy Williams and previous Bowler of the Week titlists Sarvida and Mabin Villamin Jr.

The gathering turned into a festive affair as participants and their families joined in the salo-salo, marking both the celebrants’ milestones and their triumphs.

