Padayon spirit drives Cebu’s unified relief mission

WHEN typhoon Tino swept through Cebu on Nov. 4, 2025, devastating homes and livelihoods, various business groups immediately mobilized their resources and networks, reigniting the Cebuano spirit of bayanihan.

United under Task Force Padayon Cebu, the local business community demonstrated how compassion and coordination can turn crisis response into a collective act of resilience.

From Nov. 6 to 9, the task force — composed of Cebu’s leading chambers, corporations and civic organizations — mounted a three-day relief operation across Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cebu City, Talisay and Compostela. The initiative provided essential aid and comfort to families hardest hit by the typhoon, reaffirming the private sector’s vital role in community recovery.

All food packs distributed were provided by SM Foundation Inc., complemented by loaf breads from Conching Food Industries. The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) supplied trapals, ropes and water filters for Villa del Rio, while Golden Prince Hotel & Suites and Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan donated blankets, slippers, towels and bathrobes — items that offered both warmth and dignity to displaced residents.

Relief efforts began with Treasure Island Corp.’s donation of 10 IBC tanks to the Lapu-Lapu City Government, ensuring clean and accessible water for islet communities. On Nov. 8, the team reached Consolacion, where 1,500 food packs, 10 water tanks from Carmen Copper Corp. and comfort items were distributed. The following day, operations extended to Talisay City, Compostela and Villa del Rio, where 1,370 food packs and 1,000 loaves of bread were handed out, alongside water filters for safe drinking water.

A rapid needs assessment conducted by CCCI identified Barangay Tamiao Dos in Compostela as among the most affected areas, allowing the task force to deliver aid where it was most needed. Logistics partners Lalamove, Decoline and RDAK provided critical transport support, ensuring timely delivery of relief goods despite damaged roads.

Adding inspiration and energy, Bini members Aiah and Colette joined the volunteers on the final day, engaging with survivors and highlighting the power of youth leadership and empathy in times of crisis.

The task force will continue its operations, with another wave of relief set for Danao City on Wednesday, Nov 12.

“In moments of adversity, the Cebuano heart always beats as one,” said CCCI president Jay Yuvallos. “Through unity and compassion, we rise stronger together.”

Formed as a multi-sectoral alliance, Task Force Padayon Cebu brings together the Cebu CCI, PCCI Visayas, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and industry, City of Talisay CCI, PCCI Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu Contractors Association, Philippine Red Cross, Rotary Clubs of Cebu, Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association Inc. and other business and civic partners. / KOC