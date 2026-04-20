Padel and Pickleball: Similar but different

Padel is often compared to pickleball because of how similar it can look at first glance — both are fast-growing racket sports played on smaller courts and tend to produce long, exciting rallies. However, padel is not the UK version of pickleball or any variation of it. In fact, it has its own distinct origins, identity and development that set it apart.

Will it ever catch up to pickleball’s popularity? It’s still early — but understanding how they differ offers a clearer picture of where both sports are headed.

What is padel?

According to the International Padel Federation (FIP), padel began in 1969 in Acapulco, Mexico, when Enrique Corcuera built a smaller, enclosed tennis court at home. It spread in the 1970s to Spain and Argentina, where it quickly gained traction. By the 1980s, it was expanding internationally with the help of formal organizations and innovations like glass courts.

At its core, padel is a racket sport that blends elements of tennis and squash — played in doubles, with walls that keep rallies going and add a layer of strategy.

Court

This is the most noticeable difference.

A padel court is enclosed with glass walls and metal fencing, and players can use these surfaces during play — even stepping outside the court through doors to return difficult shots. It’s bigger than a pickleball court but smaller than a tennis court, roughly one-third its size.

Pickleball, on the other hand, is played on an open court about a quarter the size of a tennis court. It can even be set up on existing tennis courts with temporary lines, making it more accessible in many communities.

For Cebuanos, Talisay City is home to the only padel court in Cebu, with the first public padel club — opened in August 2025 — located inside City Hall.

Gear

In padel, players use a solid racket (also called a pala or paddle) with holes in it. These are typically made from materials like carbon fiber or fiberglass and weigh around 340–390 grams, giving players more power and control.

Pickleball uses a flat, solid paddle with a rectangular face, usually made with graphite or composite materials and a polymer core. These weigh around 200–240 grams, making them lighter and easier to handle, especially for beginners.

Ball

Padel uses a tennis-like ball but with lower pressure, making it less bouncy and easier to control in an enclosed space.

Pickleball uses a lightweight plastic ball with holes — similar to a wiffle ball — which slows the game down and keeps rallies controlled.

Scoring, gameplay

Padel follows a tennis-style scoring system (15, 30, 40, game) and is played in sets. Serves must bounce before being returned and players can use the walls to keep rallies going. However, the ball must first bounce on the opponent’s side before hitting any wall — otherwise, it’s out.

Pickleball uses a simpler scoring system, usually played to 11 points (win by two), and only the serving team can score. Serves are underhand, and there’s a “double bounce rule,” where the ball must bounce once on each side before volleys are allowed.

Governing body

Padel is governed globally by the International Padel Federation, which oversees official rules, rankings and competitions across more than 100 national federations.

Pickleball, meanwhile, is led by the International Pickleball Federation, established in 2023 and building on the earlier International Federation of Pickleball. It now includes over 80 member countries and continues to expand its global reach.

During the opening of the Talisay court, Sen. Pia Cayetano also mentioned the potential for padel to be included in national sporting events like the Palarong Pambansa. Similarly, there are ongoing conversations about including pickleball in major multi-sport events in the country.

Both sports are steadily growing worldwide and are actively pushing toward inclusion in the Olympic Games. S