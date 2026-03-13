Padilla, Aquino tackle Alzheimer's in A Special Memory

It took only two sentences on two shirts to break hearts in Cebu.

During a Feb. 22, 2026 mall show, actress Bela Padilla emerged wearing a shirt that read, “I’m Sandra. If found, please return to Dindo.” Actor Carlo Aquino stood beside her in one that declared, “I’m Dindo.” In those few printed words was the clever and sad truth at the center of their new film, “A Special Memory,” and what happens when the one you love begins to lose you, memory by memory.

Story about love, loss

Directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng and written by National Artist Ricky Lee, “A Special Memory” is a Philippine adaptation of the acclaimed Japanese drama series “Pure Soul.” Produced by Viva Films, the romance-drama opened in cinemas on March 11.

The film follows Sandra and Dindo, two people brought together by fate who fall in love and eventually move in together. Their life changes when Sandra is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Afraid of becoming a burden, she makes the painful decision to leave and admit herself into a nursing home, hoping to spare Dindo from watching her condition worsen.

The Mayo Clinic describes Alzheimer’s disease as the most common cause of dementia, marked by the buildup of amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in the brain. Over time, these changes kill brain cells and lead to brain shrinkage.

Although devastated, Dindo respects her choice. He continues to visit her, reintroducing himself and slowly rebuilding their connection each time, even when she no longer remembers who he is.

Hesitation

Carlo shared that when he first received the script years ago, he found it emotionally overwhelming.

“I understood how difficult the script was, so I initially begged off,” he admitted. As he read it, he could already see himself as Dindo, which made the experience even more intense. “I was crying. I was already absorbing Dindo’s character. I could picture it, but I was nervous.”

After a few months, he decided to take on the role, especially since it meant reuniting with Bela and working with director Jerry and Ricky.

Bela had a completely different reaction.

She revealed that she received an earlier version of the script three years ago, written by a different writer. Having watched the South Korean adaptation of “Pure Soul,” she knew it was going to be a good story to bring to the big screen.

“For me, it was the opposite,” she said. “I asked for this project.” She told the producers that if there was any chance she could be cast, she wanted to be considered for the role.

When she later read the new version of the script, she felt it needed adjustments to truly honor the adaptation she loved. She asked if they were open to rewriting parts of it. Eventually, Ricky came on board to redevelop the material.

When she read his version, she was deeply moved. She recalled being in a salon while reading the script. “My tears were just falling,” she said. That version convinced her fully and asked them if they could shoot right away. “Ricky’s script was already perfect. I even called Tita June (Viva Films vice president) and said if we can shoot this right away. The very first draft felt complete. But we had to wait for Carlo because he was finishing another film, and then I started shooting ‘Isang Daang Awit Para Kay Stella,’ so we just waited until our schedules finally matched,” she said.

Reunion, dynamic

Since working together in “Meet Me in St. Gallen” in 2018, Bela and Carlo have remained in touch, occasionally seeing each other at events and on different projects.

“I think we both changed as people over the years,” Bela shared. “It was exciting to see who Carlo is now and what he wanted to bring to this project.”

Carlo admitted that there were moments on set when he simply found himself watching Bela perform.

“There were scenes where I just wanted to watch Bela,” he said. “Her delivery as Sandra — she really understood the nuances.”

Bela emphasized that their work was collaborative. Beyond the two of them, she acknowledged the contributions of the rest of the cast and the team who helped shape the film.

Approaching characters

Both actors are known for emotionally driven love stories, but Bela explained that no two characters are ever the same.

“There’s never going to be a character that’s completely the same,” she said. She pointed out that audiences sometimes enter a cinema already expecting a painful love story, but each film brings something different. Even actors evolve — how they look, speak, and carry themselves depends not only on their choices but also on the stylists, makeup artists, and production designers they collaborate with.

“When I put on the wardrobe given to me by the stylist, my posture changes immediately. The way I deliver my lines changes,” Carlo said. A character’s past also influences how he approaches scenes.

Dindo, he explained, begins the story emotionally guarded. Because of his childhood, where he did not feel fully loved by his parents, he builds walls around himself. When Sandra tries to get close, he struggles to let her in.

“There were scenes where Carlo would enter very angry,” Bela recalled. “I froze in real life.” She said she had never seen him that angry before: “He was shaking and completely immersed in the scene.”

Afterward, Carlo immediately apologized. “He kept saying sorry,” Bela shared, clarifying that she wasn’t hurt. She was simply shocked by the magnitude of the performance. She described feeling like an audience member watching a powerful live performance up close.

Supporting cinema

Beyond promoting the film, Bela also spoke about supporting the local film industry.

“To save one industry, we really have to help each other,” she said. She encouraged audiences to continue watching films in cinemas, noting that without viewers, theaters could eventually close.

She shared that the production team listened to concerns about ticket prices. For “A Special Memory,” tickets will be priced lower, with certain malls offering discounts.

“What’s the point of setting prices at a certain level if no one is watching?” she said. “Film is an art form. Help us help you.”