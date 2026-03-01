Padilla: Between Edsa and Sara: The quiet shift of People Power

Under the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., controversies have not exactly been scarce. The Maharlika Investment Fund stirred governance debates. Confidential funds triggered scrutiny. Inflation continues to test household patience. Policy explanations come wrapped in technical vocabulary, PowerPoint slides, and reassurance.

But the streets remain calm.

In 1986, People Power was physical. It was visible. It was cinematic. The fall of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. came after fractures within the military, the Church, and the political elite. The public did not just protest; institutions cracked open.

Today, there are no tanks facing rosaries. There are no dramatic defections shaking Malacañang. There are debates, yes. Criticism, certainly. But no singular rupture that unifies the nation into one moral crescendo.

Instead, something subtler is unfolding.

Enter Sara Duterte.

While the administration manages controversy through technical defense, the Vice President positions herself differently — projecting firmness, clarity, and decisiveness. In politics, tone is strategy. And in an age of scandal fatigue, tone can be more powerful than argument.

Filipinos today are not rushing to highways. They are recalibrating quietly. The energy that once gathered in mass demonstrations may now be storing itself for electoral arithmetic.

This is the quiet shift.

Edsa 1986 was about reclaiming democracy from authoritarian rule. The next chapter may not be about overthrowing a government. It may be about redefining direction within it. In a country shaped by coalitions and rival ambitions, internal realignments can matter as much as street revolutions.

People Power has evolved.

It no longer automatically explodes at every controversy. It observes. It calculates. It waits. It compares leadership styles. It measures economic impact. It assesses who projects stability and who absorbs political heat.

The absence of another Edsa does not necessarily signal apathy. It may signal a strategic pause. Filipinos have learned that dramatic protest is only one instrument of change. The ballot remains the most decisive.

Between Edsa and Sara lies not a contradiction — but a transition.

If 1986 proved that power can rise from the streets, 2028 may prove that it can shift just as profoundly through silent momentum.

The revolution may not march.

It may simply realign.