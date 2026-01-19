Padilla: Blessed are the properly dressed

Faith, it turns out, now comes with a wardrobe policy. Some wardrobes, however, are apparently more forgivable than others.

The recent incident at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu clarified that point rather well. Senator Imee Marcos, initially flagged for violating the dress code, was eventually allowed entry despite remaining sleeveless. An ordinary vendor, dressed no better and no worse in intent, was refused. Salvation may be free, but access seems negotiable when power is involved.

Let us dispense with the holy smoke early. Faith does not require a dress code. God has never checked knees, shoulders, or sleeve measurements. If He did, fishermen, laborers, barefoot pilgrims, and sweat soaked devotees would have failed the entrance exam centuries ago, including Jesus Himself, who walked dusty roads in borrowed clothes and preached without ever asking for proper attire at the door.

What many forget is that the now famous dress code is not ancient, sacred, or handed down with the Sto. Niño itself. It is relatively recent. Stricter enforcement began in the early 2000s, largely as a response to growing tourism and the transformation of churches into photo destinations. What started as gentle guidance slowly hardened into policy. Reminders became rules. Rules became gatekeeping. Tradition was invoked, but history was quietly rewritten.

Dress codes, then, are not divine. They are managerial.

On paper, rules are supposed to apply equally. In practice, they bend. A senator is waved in. A vendor is turned away. Same basilica. Same rule. Different outcome. This is not faith. This is hierarchy disguised as holiness.

And the real spectacle came after the gate closed.

Instead of acknowledging the obvious inconsistency, the Augustinians issued a statement that felt less like reflection and more like ecclesiastical gaslighting. No admission that discretion had been selectively applied. No recognition that compassion appeared conditional. Just a firm reiteration of the dress code, as if repetition could erase the visible double standard.

Then came the supporting cast.

Pamela Baricuatro stepped forward to apologize for the sins of Imee, a gesture so misplaced it bordered on parody. Since when did repentance become transferable? Is there now a proxy confession lane for the powerful? Faith does not accept representatives.

Eventually, Senator Imee herself took to social media and apologized in crooked Cebuano. Perhaps sincerity was lost in translation. Or perhaps it never boarded the sentence at all. An apology framed for optics and released for damage control does not automatically become genuine. Sincerity is not linguistic. It is moral.

Meanwhile, the vendor, who lacks platforms, handlers, and public sympathy, disappears quietly from the story. No statement. No explanation. Just exclusion.

Churches are not shopping malls with selective entry policies. They are meant to be shelters for the tired, the poor, the sweaty, and the unaware. This is the moment for the Basilica and its administrators to rethink the policy. Remove the strict dress code. Keep it as guidance. Make it a suggestion, not a barrier. Offer shawls. Offer reminders. Offer grace first.

Because when faith is filtered through fabric and privilege, something has gone terribly wrong.

The Sto. Niño does not count inches. He reads hearts. And perhaps the gravest violation here was not exposed skin, but exposed hypocrisy, wrapped neatly in policy and defended as holiness.