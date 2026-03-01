Padilla clarifies viral remark about leaving PH

Kylie Padilla clarified a viral social media remark suggesting she would leave the Philippines if her father wins in the elections.

Sen. Robin Padilla earlier declared he is open to running as vice president alongside Sara Duterte if requested by former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained at the ICC Detention Center in The Hague.

Kylie clarified that her statement was not meant to insult her father but expressed her desire for a peaceful life.

“Please do not take my statement and use it against my father. I admire all the good he is doing for our country. I only made the comment out of my desire to live a calm, peaceful and quiet life,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Di ko sinabi yun to insult him or anyone else. I love him and only wish for him to be happy and safe always,” she added / TRC