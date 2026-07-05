Padilla: Confiscating phones and common sense?

Mayor Gungun Gica must have thought he had found the ultimate cure for distractions in school: confiscate every cellphone and peace will finally reign.

If only governance were that easy.

By that logic, we should confiscate umbrellas to stop the rain, ban mirrors to eliminate vanity and outlaw alarm clocks because some people still arrive late.

Let us be clear. Nobody is arguing that students should spend Algebra class perfecting TikTok dances or replying to “Eat na U?” messages. Phones can be distracting. Teachers know it. Parents know it. Even students know it although some pretend otherwise.

But there is a vast difference between regulating cellphone use and declaring war on cellphones themselves.

The Department of Education has long had rules governing mobile phones in schools. Students may bring them when necessary, provided they remain switched off during class. If a phone disrupts the lesson, teachers may temporarily take custody of it and return it after class or to the parents. That is regulation.

Keeping a student’s phone until the end of the school year?

That sounds less like school discipline and more like a hostage negotiation.

Then came the most interesting part.

When school officials reportedly asked for the executive order authorizing the policy, there was none immediately available.

Apparently, the policy was traveling faster on Facebook than on official government paper.

In government, however, likes are not laws.

Shares are not signatures.

And a viral post is not an executive order.

Parents who questioned the policy were not defending gadgets. They were defending access. In this age of earthquakes, typhoons, road accidents, and other emergencies, a cellphone has become more than a toy. It is often the quickest lifeline between a parent and a child. That concern deserves to be heard not dismissed.

One can confiscate the cellphone, but not a parent’s concern.

More importantly, one can confiscate the cellphone, but not curiosity.

Less screen time in class is certainly a worthy goal. But let us make sure we are not disconnecting students from legitimate learning opportunities. A school without phones may indeed be quieter, but education has never been measured by silence alone. Its higher calling is not merely to remove distractions but to teach young people when, why and how to put the phone down on their own.

That is the difference between obedience and responsibility.

The greatest lesson here is not about cellphones at all.

It is about the rule of law and the true purpose of education.

Schools exist not merely to produce obedient students but to cultivate critical thinkers. Likewise, governments exist not merely to impose rules but to exercise authority within the limits of law, reason and due process.

Discipline imposed by fear may produce silence; discipline nurtured by understanding produces character. The former lasts only until the authority leaves the room. The latter lasts a lifetime.

In the end, the quality of education is measured not by the number of gadgets surrendered at the school gate, but by the number of minds trained to think critically, act responsibly and distinguish freedom from license, authority from authoritarianism and leadership from mere command.

Because the finest schools do not produce students who behave only because someone

is watching.

They produce citizens who know how to govern themselves even when no one is.

And in a democracy, the strongest signal is never the one coming from a cellphone.

It is the signal that public power, however well-intentioned, must always remain connected to the law, to due process and, above all, to common sense.