Padilla: Fearless forecast: Cebuano lawmakers and Monday’s Sara impeachment vote

This Monday, Congress will once again prove that in Philippine politics, impeachment is never just about law. It is also about survival, loyalty, selective courage, and the sudden rediscovery of pending cases hidden somewhere inside government filing cabinets.

As the plenary vote on the impeachment proceedings involving Sara Duterte approaches, Cebuano lawmakers now find themselves trapped between constitutional duty and the ancient Filipino political tradition known as “Maayo unta, pero naa koy project nga gihulat.”

And here now is the fearless forecast from Cebu.

Political whispers strongly suggest that four Cebuano legislators may likely vote “No” against the impeachment move:

Karen Hope Flores-Garcia — Representative, 3rd District of Cebu;

Sun Shimura — Representative, 4th District of Cebu;

Rachel Marguerite del Mar — Representative, North District of Cebu City; and Girlie Veloso of Carcar City — Representative, Malasakit@Bayanihan Party-list.

Why are these names interesting?

Because despite the political gravity now pulling lawmakers toward the administration line, these four reportedly remain cautious about fully boarding the impeachment train.

And one cannot entirely blame congressmen these days for looking stressed. Rumors continue to circulate inside political circles that lawmakers are allegedly being “encouraged” to cooperate. In Philippine politics, encouragement is a beautiful word. It can mean many things.

Sometimes it means support.

Sometimes it means your budget gets approved faster than a Korean visa application.

And sometimes it means your infrastructure project suddenly develops the processing speed of a government fax machine from 1994.

There are even quiet fears among some legislators that refusing to cooperate may lead to projects being frozen, funding becoming mysteriously delayed, or old cases suddenly waking up from years of deep bureaucratic hibernation.

Amazing how certain documents only become energetic during politically sensitive moments.

Indeed, there is now a real dilemma facing lawmakers.

Vote against impeachment, and Malacañang’s allies may remember your name during budget season.

Vote for impeachment, and Duterte supporters may remember your name during election season.

Either way, somebody is making a list.

And this is what makes Monday’s vote fascinating. The public will hear speeches about democracy, accountability, and constitutional processes. But behind the microphones, many lawmakers are probably conducting private calculations involving budgets, alliances, political survival, and blood pressure maintenance.

Because let us be honest: in Philippine politics, principles are important.

But district allocations are apparently more important.

By Monday evening, Congress may settle the impeachment question.

But the bigger revelation may be this: which lawmakers voted out of conviction and which ones merely voted out of fear that their next project ribbon-cutting ceremony might suddenly disappear.