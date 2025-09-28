Padilla: From the stillness of Palma to the challenge of Uy

When an archbishop retires, the bells toll both as a farewell and a reminder. Cebu now prepares to close the book on Jose Palma, whose tenure will be remembered less for thunder and more for stillness. His was a legacy of silence, sometimes dignified, sometimes deafening.

Silence, after all, is double-edged. It can be contemplative restraint, or it can be complicity. In the shadows of Palma’s episcopacy lie questions unasked and answers never demanded. The case of Msgr. Roberto Alesna and his so-called treasure, a scandal whispered across pews and corridors, was met with the softest of replies. No outrage, no reckoning, only the gentle hum of a shepherd unwilling to disturb the wolves circling his flock.

And then there is the Archdiocese itself, vast, unwieldy, straining at its seams. Soon, it will be divided, not by schism but by necessity. The faithful have grown too many, the governance too heavy. Yet one wonders: did silence hasten the division? For where there should have been bold leadership, there was waiting; where there should have been vision, there was caution dressed as calm.

Now enters Archbishop-designate Abet Uy, inheriting not just a crosier but an unfinished symphony. His task is not ceremonial but existential: to prove that the pulpit can still thunder in a world addicted to noise and that the Church can still lead in a city where power is measured by both votes and pesos.

The question for Uy is not whether he will speak, but whether he will dare. Will he confront the ghosts left behind, the treasure uncounted, the clergy unchecked, the faithful uncertain? Or will he too wrap himself in the comfort of silence, mistaking it for prudence?

Transitions in the Church remind us of philosophy’s oldest riddle: is leadership the art of caution or the courage of conviction? Palma’s answer was the former. Cebu now waits to see if Uy will choose the latter.

For in the end, the flock does not need shepherds who walk ahead with crowns, but shepherds who walk among them with scars. The crosier is not a baton for ceremony but a staff for battle.

As one hand lets go and another takes hold, history leans in, listening. This time, may it not hear silence.