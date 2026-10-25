Padilla: If we go to war with China and win, what happens to us?

The Philippines goes to war with China and wins.

Imagine the celebration. The President delivers a victory speech. Somewhere in Congress, a politician claims the triumph came from his leadership, his proposed resolution, and a carefully choreographed press conference.

Welcome to the Philippines, where even victory becomes an election campaign.

But seriously, what happens after we defeat China?

First, we rebuild. War is not a basketball game where the winning team gets a trophy and goes home. It leaves destroyed infrastructure, displaced families, wounded soldiers, disrupted businesses, and an economy gasping for air.

Given our political culture, reconstruction could become another opportunity to reconstruct somebody’s personal bank account.

Imagine a P100-billion rehabilitation fund. The real battle begins: bidding, contracts, commissions, congressional insertions, and the mysterious disappearance of funds. We may defeat the Chinese military only to surrender to the Department of Ghost Projects.

Second, our economy would take a beating. China is a major trading partner. Conflict could disrupt supply chains, investments, tourism, and employment. Ordinary Filipinos would feel the consequences long after politicians finish their victory speeches.

A Cebuano might ask, “Nidaog man ta sa China, nganong ang sardinas murag imported ang presyo?”

The politician’s answer? “These are the sacrifices of nation-building.”

Translation: You won the war. Now pay for it, while ordinary citizens are left holding the receipts and the consequences, too.

Third, who gets the credit?

The administration claims victory; the opposition says it nearly lost. Somebody revives a campaign slogan. Somebody demands an investigation. Before the first damaged pier is repaired, we might have a commemorative coin bearing the face of a politician who never came near the battlefield.

Meanwhile, our soldiers, the actual heroes, wait for benefits, health care, and support.

That is our political tragedy: We celebrate heroes, then treat them like footnotes after the cameras leave.

Does this mean we should surrender our rights in the West Philippine Sea? Absolutely not. The 2016 arbitral ruling rejected the legal basis of China’s sweeping maritime claims. We must defend our sovereignty, strengthen our military, and protect our fishermen under international law.

Defending our country is not gambling with its future. A war could escalate and involve other powers. Even victory might leave us economically battered, politically divided, and struggling to rebuild.

So here is the question our leaders should answer before waving victory banners: Can we win the war without losing the country afterward?

Defeating China would be historic. But defeating corruption, political greed, incompetence, and our addiction to personality politics would be an even greater victory.

We might win the war. Yet if politicians turn the aftermath into another feeding frenzy, Filipinos will still be the losers.

And when the smoke clears, the politicians will gather for another victory celebration. The generals will salute, the President will deliver another speech, and somebody will probably propose a holiday in honor of the administration.

Then Yoyoy Villame’s “Butsekik” starts playing:

Pong chuwala, chi chi ri kong koila,

Butse kik! Ek-ek-ek!

The politicians dance. The contractors smile. The taxpayers stare at their empty wallets.

Bo bochichang, chi chiri kong tong nang,

Butse kik! Ek-ek-ek!

We won the war against China. But the reconstruction contracts? The corruption? The political circus?

Those remain undefeated.

And while our politicians continue their victory dance, the Filipino people will be left singing the only verse that truly matters:

Nidaug sa gubat, napasmo ang bulsa.

Butsekik!

Now, that is one victory celebration where the only people dancing are the politicians, and the only people paying for the music are us.