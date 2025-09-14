Padilla: New government in the offing?

I can see a new government on the horizon. I can see patterns of change. The elements of a peaceful revolution are already evident. Civil Society, the Business Community, the Church, the Military, and now the Academe.

Civil Society, regardless of political color, is converging just to put a stop to corruption and they are furious. From activists to NGOs, the language is no longer cautious but confrontational.

The Business Community has also spoken. Thirty of the nation’s largest business groups condemned corruption in infrastructure, especially in flood-control projects. They demanded an independent investigation, recovery of stolen funds, and the punishment of those responsible. When big business openly calls out the state, it means the rot has touched even the confidence of the market.

The Church, through the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, urged Filipinos to “make corruption shameful again.” The bishops reminded us that every peso stolen from public works is a peso stolen from the poor, a theft of classrooms, hospitals, and social services. Their words cut deep because they frame corruption not as policy failure, but as a moral wound.

The Military has not remained silent. Retired officers have urged accountability and reforms. And even the institution itself felt compelled to clarify. The AFP and the Department of National Defense, in a joint statement, reaffirmed their commitment to the Constitution and to safeguarding democratic institutions. They insisted the armed forces remain professional and non-partisan. That is the official line. But between the sentences lies a warning: the chain of command is intact, the barracks are listening, and the guardians of the Republic are watching.

The Academe is also noisy already. Universities and professors, often cautious in tone, are raising sharper critiques. When schools that mold the youth start joining the clamor, it signals that discontent is not only in the streets but also in the classrooms.

When Civil Society is mad, Business alarmed, the Church vocal, the Military watchful, and the Academe restless, you know something larger is stirring. These are not just isolated commentaries; they are the early tremors of a movement.

We cram our history but never learn. We ace the misery, then retake the turn.

