Padilla: One year after Tino: Have we learned?

A year ago, Cebu was counting the dead.

Today, Cebu is counting the billions.

That, apparently, is what we call recovery.

Typhoon Tino left 143 people dead, 45 missing and 5,079 injured. It damaged roads, bridges, schools, homes and other infrastructure. Cebu now faces an estimated P11 billion rehabilitation requirement.

Eleven billion pesos.

That is not pocket change. That is the kind of money that can make even a calculator ask for a government position.

But perhaps the bigger question is not where we will get the P11 billion.

It is:

Why did we need Tino to remind us that Cebu was vulnerable?

One year later, we have learned many things.

We learned that rivers can become highways.

Roads can become rivers.

Bridges can become memories.

And evacuation is much easier when people are told to leave before the water reaches their waist.

We have also learned that the word “resilience” sounds very impressive during government conferences.

Resilience.

Preparedness.

Mitigation.

Climate adaptation.

Beautiful words.

But ask the family whose house was washed away whether those words floated.

Ask the mother who waited for news of a missing child.

Ask the farmer who lost his crops.

Ask the fisherman who lost his livelihood.

They will probably use simpler words:

Tubig. Gutom. Kahadlok. Kamatayon.

Water. Hunger. Fear. Death.

That is the real vocabulary of disaster.

Now Cebu is preparing a multibillion-peso resilience program. Government officials are talking about better infrastructure, hazard mapping, flood mitigation and climate-resilient development.

Good.

We need all of it.

But Cebuans have heard promises before.

And nature has no patience for procurement procedures.

The river does not wait for a notice of award.

The rain does not wait for the contractor.

The flood does not understand government office hours.

That is why Tino must not become another anniversary ceremony where we light candles, give speeches and congratulate ourselves for surviving.

Survival is not the same as learning.

The next disaster will be our real examination.

And government is not the only one taking the test.

We have citizens building houses where waterways used to flow, throwing garbage into drainage canals and then asking why the streets flooded.

We have developers looking at vacant land and seeing opportunity, while nature sees somewhere to put the water.

And sometimes politicians see a ribbon-cutting ceremony where engineers see a maintenance problem.

Perhaps that is the lesson Tino should leave Cebu:

The best disaster project is the one we never have to use.

A drainage system that prevents flooding is

not exciting.

A bridge that survives a typhoon does not produce dramatic headlines.

A properly planned community does not need rescuers arriving in rubber boats.

But that is precisely what government should accomplish.

Not heroic rescues after disaster.

Fewer victims before disaster.

One year after Tino, Cebu has an opportunity to rebuild—not simply what the typhoon destroyed, but how we prepare for what comes next.

Build higher.

Plan smarter.

Protect waterways.

Respect science.

And remember the 143 who never came home.

They were not statistics.

They were Cebu.

So perhaps, one year after Tino, we should stop asking whether Cebu is resilient.

The dead have already paid the price for our mistakes.

The living must now decide whether we will pay the same price again.

Because the next storm will not care about our speeches, our plans or our promises.

It will come with rain.

It will test our bridges.

It will test our rivers.

It will test our leaders.

And, ultimately, it will test whether we learned anything at all.

When that day comes, may we not be counting another 143.

May we be counting how many lives we saved.

That should be Cebu’s true measure of resilience.