Padilla: Pam, the pretentious DDS

In politics, there are true believers and then there are those who can smell a camera from three barangays away.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has long curated an image: loyal DDS, standard-bearer, political heir by association to Rodrigo Duterte. The branding is polished, persistent and, if taken at face value, impressive.

But politics is rarely about what is said. It is about what is shown. And more importantly, what is not.

Let us walk through the record, not the slogans, but the moments.

During the Cebu campaign, when the former president stood on stage raising the hands of local candidates, there was no clear signal that she was the chosen one. In fact, accounts suggest she was not the preferred bet. Yet somehow, she found her way into the frame, closing the distance, reaching for the gesture, securing the optics.

A gentleman, Duterte obliged. The image was captured. And just like that, endorsement by angle was born.

That was the first hint that proximity, not priority, was doing the heavy lifting.

Then came another moment. When Sara Duterte was in Danao, Cebu, there was again that familiar choreography: positioning, timing, presence engineered for visibility. Not quite invited into the inner circle, but not entirely outside it either, just close enough to suggest belonging.

But here is where the pattern becomes difficult to ignore.

If she were truly part of that core, why the absences?

During key moments, major gatherings, political signals, symbolic occasions, the presence was inconsistent at best. At times, notably missing. When the Vice President moved within her own stronghold, there was no clear sign of her in the trusted circle.

When supporters of Rodrigo Duterte gathered in Davao to celebrate his birthday, there was no visible inclusion, only a video greeting shown elsewhere to a smaller audience.

Even when Sara Duterte began signaling future political plans, the silence was telling. No strong declaration. No unmistakable alignment. Just distance where one would expect decisiveness.

And in regional party movements, like gatherings associated with PDP figures such as Alfonso Cusi, again, no clear centrality. Instead, what followed were familiar optics: a hurried appearance, a photo opportunity, a moment captured to suggest continuity of relevance.

Then came the other week.

At Club Filipino, PDP convened for a defining moment.

Baste Duterte was named PDP Laban president.

On April 13, 2026, Sebastian Duterte took his oath as the newly appointed president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan. He succeeded Robin Padilla, who previously served as party president. Prior to this, Baste Duterte held the position of PDP vice president.

A leadership transition. A consolidation. A clear signal of who is inside the circle as it redefines itself.

And yet again the question writes itself.

Where was Gov. Pamela Baricuatro?

If she were truly a key asset of PDP, if she were genuinely embedded within the Duterte political orbit, if she were as central as the messaging insists, she would have been in that room.

Not in the periphery. Not in a delayed post. Not in a recycled photo from another event.

In the room.

But she was not.

No seat at the table. No presence in the frame. No indication of inclusion. And more tellingly, no indication she was even invited.

Because in politics, absence is rarely accidental.

Especially when the guest list is the message.

And when a supposed insider is missing from a moment designed to define the inner circle, the pattern stops being subtle.

Now comes the more interesting layer.

Because just as the invitations seem to thin out, the whispers begin to thicken.

The quiet talk, always unofficial, always deniable, suggests that Governor Baricuatro is not quite ready to declare where she truly stands. Not because she lacks direction, but because she is, allegedly, waiting for the right moment. Watching. Calculating. Keeping options open while rival camps continue to move within the orbit of Bongbong Marcos.

In short, a hunter chasing two rabbits.

Stay visible with one camp. Stay viable with another. Commit to neither yet benefit from both.

It sounds clever.

Until it is not.

Because in politics, timing matters, but so does clarity. And while ambiguity can buy you time, it can also cost you trust.

You can linger at the edge of multiple circles, but eventually, those circles close.

And when they do, they rarely leave space for someone still deciding where to stand.

The DDS label, in this case, begins to look less like conviction and more like convenience, a strategic accessory worn when useful and adjusted when necessary.

This is not about denying political evolution. Leaders adapt. Alliances shift. That is the nature of the game.

But what raises questions is not the movement.

It is the insistence that there was never any movement at all.

Because a true believer does not need to manufacture proximity.

And a genuine ally does not need to keep reintroducing herself to the circle.

“Pam, the pretentious DDS” may sound harsh.

But sometimes, the harsher truth lies not in the label.

But in the pattern that made it believable.

P.S. I know the CAPITrolls (Capitol Trolls) are ready, those ever dedicated keyboard warriors allegedly powered by the Provincial Capitol. Go ahead, bash all you want. Just do one thing right, spell my name properly. It is Juniño. The ñ matters. Alt 164 for small, Alt 165 for capital, or just long press. Simple enough, pastilan sa?