Padilla: Pam’s questionable absorptive capacity

Leadership is not measured by how loudly one speaks in a press conference. It is measured by how well one understands the documents one is defending.

In governance circles, there is a term for this ability called absorptive capacity. It refers to the capacity of a leader to absorb complex information, process it correctly and translate it into sound public decisions.

Which brings us to Pamela Baricuatro and the controversy surrounding the proposed compromise settlement involving Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC).

Because the more the documents surface, the more one cannot help but ask: did the governor truly understand what she was defending?

The issue involves assessed taxes, monitoring fees, environmental enhancement fees, interests, surcharges and penalties under the Cebu Revenue Code covering the period 2009 to 2025, more than 15 years of quarry operations. These are not minor bookkeeping entries. They represent public revenue that rightfully belongs to the Province of Cebu.

The paper trail itself is quite clear.

On Jan. 23, 2026, the Provincial Legal Office endorsed a draft resolution authorizing the governor to enter into a compromise agreement with ALQC. On Jan. 26, the Office of the Governor transmitted the same endorsement to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for appropriate action. By Jan. 27, Provincial Board Member Andrei Duterte, acting as floor leader, forwarded the documents to the committee on laws chaired by Nelson Mondigo.

Three endorsements.

Three offices.

Three consecutive days.

The machinery of government moved efficiently.

Understanding it, however, appears to be another matter.

Governor Baricuatro recently went ballistic in a press conference, insisting she could defend the compromise agreement. The performance was energetic, even dramatic. What it noticeably lacked was something rather essential: a coherent explanation.

If the governor truly understood the settlement, that press conference should have been the perfect opportunity to explain the legal basis of the compromise, the financial computations behind it and the reasons why the agreement would serve the best interests of the Province.

Instead, Cebu received rhetorical thunder without the lightning of clarity.

The documents themselves raise even more intriguing questions. Section 4.1 of the proposed compromise agreement states that the parties agree to wait for the final determination of Civil Case No. R CEB 21 07492 SC, a declaratory relief case pending before the Court of Appeals regarding the validity or constitutionality of provisions of the Cebu Revenue Code of 2008.

In other words, the agreement itself acknowledges that the legality of the tax provisions involved is still being litigated in court.

Yet the same clause declares that regardless of the outcome of that case whether favorable or adverse the compromise agreement will remain valid, binding and enforceable.

Pause for a moment and consider the logic.

The Province appears willing to compromise today while simultaneously waiting for the courts to decide tomorrow whether the very legal provisions involved stand or fall.

One might reasonably ask: if the Province itself is waiting for the court to determine the validity of the law, why rush into a compromise now?

This is where the principle lawyers often invoke becomes oddly appropriate.

Res ipsa loquitur. The thing speaks for itself.

The endorsements exist.

The documents are clear.

The contradictions are visible.

So the real question is no longer about the compromise agreement. It is about whether Governor Baricuatro actually understands it or whether Cebu is now discovering, in real time, just how low the ceiling of her absorptive capacity really is.

Because in governance competence cannot be improvised, comprehension cannot be outsourced and, as the old saying goes, class is one thing.