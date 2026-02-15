Padilla: Post Valentine’s in the time of cholera

Today, Feb. 16, 2026, Cebu has exhaled.

The roses are discounted. The teddy bears look emotionally exhausted. The heart balloons hover like campaign tarpaulins after election day, still hanging on but clearly past their peak performance.

Valentine’s is over. The fever has broken.

If Gabriel García Márquez had set Love in the Time of Cholera in Cebu, Florentino would not be writing letters for 51 years. He would be at a pungko-pungko (roadside eatery) near Fuente, staring into a bottle of Coke, declaring to his barkada: Mga bai, I will wait.

And he would. Between puso and chicharon bulaklak.

Because nothing tests love like pungko-pungko. Low plastic stools. Shared vinegar. Negotiating the last piece of chicharon bulaklak like it is a territorial dispute before the barangay. If your relationship survives that, it can survive traffic on Osmeña Boulevard and even an election cycle.

Even more so when the sibuyas is kulang, the sili is lacking, and the vinegar is strong. If you can survive that pungko-pungko, you can survive anything — bad governance, bad traffic and bad intentions included.

In the novel, love behaves like cholera. Feverish. Restless. Slightly irrational. In Cebu, Valentine’s behaves the same way. Grand gestures. Public declarations. Carefully curated posts with lighting softer than a campaign promise.

Then Monday arrives.

Reality checks in without flowers.

The same timelines that were filled with bouquet photos are now back to politics, infrastructure complaints, and the latest issue making noise in City Hall. Statements are issued. Clarifications follow. Clarifications of clarifications follow

after that.

One particularly cinematic claim of a death threat has entered the storyline, dramatic enough for primetime, yet still waiting for substantiation. It sounds less like imminent danger and more like a sweet dream written for a Valentino who never quite made it to the final scene.

Cebu does not lack drama. We refine it.

Politics here often mirrors romance. Sudden alliances. Public breakups. Strategic reconciliations. Smiles in photos that age faster than Valentine roses. We fall for personalities the way Florentino fell for Fermina, intensely, stubbornly, sometimes without checking the fine print.

But post Valentine’s is the true audit.

Not the rooftop dinner.

Not the bouquet bigger than your electric bill.

But the ordinary Tuesday.

The commute.

The compromise.

The consistency.

Because real love, like credible leadership, does not rely on fever. It survives when the spotlight dims. It survives comment sections. It survives shared tables at pungko pungko when the oil is hot, the vinegar is strong, and the sibuyas is kulang.

Cebuanos are romantics at heart. We argue loudly, forgive quickly, and hope again. After every controversy, we still gather over chicharon bulaklak and talk about what happened, who said what, and what might happen next.

So this post Valentine’s season, in our very own time of cholera, the question is no longer who received the biggest bouquet or who posted the most cinematic reel.

The real question is this.

Who can survive the budget hearing of love?

Because in Cebu, romance and politics share the same life cycle. There is the announcement stage. The grand launch. The photo opportunity. The public declarations of unity and forever. Then come the clarifications. The denials. The reinterpretations. The strategic silence.

Some relationships dissolve faster than a coalition after filing day.

Some promises age like heart balloons in the heat.

And some dramatic threats appear right on cue, intense enough for headlines, yet thin enough to float away when asked for evidence.

We are a city that can debate governance all afternoon and still end the night at pungko pungko like nothing happened. We fight in the comments. We reconcile over vinegar.

Real love, like real leadership, is not about the Valentine production number. It is about who shows up after the band has packed up and the livestream has ended.

It is about who can sit on a plastic stool without cameras.

Who can handle scrutiny without theatrics.

Who can deliver without background music.

Because in Cebu, we have learned something important.

Grand gestures are easy.

Consistency is revolutionary.

So as the fever fades and February 16 settles in, maybe we should treat both love and politics the same way we treat pungko pungko.

Taste carefully.

Ask what is real.

Do not be distracted by sizzle alone.

And never fight over the last piece unless you are ready to defend it with receipts.

Now that is post Valentine’s governance of the heart.