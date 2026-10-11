Padilla: Samtime Samhow

I am still grieving the loss of my loyal lieutenant, the legendary Sam Costanilla, who served as entertainment head and station manager of DotTV Network and DYCM Radio. But I would rather not dwell on how he died. I want to remember how he lived, how he made us laugh, and why some people leave a mark on this world that even time cannot erase.

Sam was like a shooting star. He crossed our lives, made his presence felt, and left us looking at the sky long after he was gone. Some people enter a room quietly. Sam entered with a personality that made silence nervous.

When Sam lay in state at his home in Inayawan, tributes came pouring in. Resolutions from his native Pinamungajan and Cebu City honored his life and mourned his passing. A flag was raised at half-mast in his honor, a solemn gesture recognizing a life that had touched many. One by one, people delivered their eulogies, each offering a different piece of the Sam Costanilla puzzle.

But among all those tributes, one moment would forever change how I understood the man I had worked with and called my lieutenant.

It came from his youngest daughter, Mawi Costanilla Ficociello, who traveled all the way from the United States to attend her father’s funeral.

During her eulogy, Mawi revealed something extraordinary about her father. What she shared made me look beyond the entertainer, the station manager, and the colleague I knew. It made me realize that there was so much more to Sam than even those closest to him might have fully appreciated.

Her words were not merely a daughter’s tribute. They were a revelation.

And what she revealed was enough to convince me that Sam was a rare kind of genius.

He was a man who seemed to dislike school but loved education. Perhaps he did not have the patience for classrooms, but he certainly had an appetite for learning. Life became his university, experience his professor, and curiosity his permanent enrollment.

Some people collect diplomas but struggle to write a decent paragraph without consulting Google. Others possess talents that no certificate can adequately measure. Sam belonged to the latter category, a man whose abilities challenged our usual understanding of what it means to be educated.

As CEO, I called Sam my lieutenant. At DotTV Network and DYCM Radio, he was more than a station manager. He helped give our media family its personality, bringing creativity and entertainment to a business already burdened with deadlines, budgets, and bills.

A television station can buy cameras, microphones, and transmitters. What it cannot buy is a Sam Costanilla. Talent like his does not come with a supplier’s quotation or a warranty card.

Now, the studio feels different. We are left with stories, laughter, and the uncomfortable realization that some people become even more precious when we can no longer call them.

So, why Samtime Samhow?

Because Sam’s time with us may have ended, but his influence continues. A shooting star disappears, yet the memory of its brilliance remains.

Knowing Sam, if he could read this column, he would probably suggest a better title and insist on having the last word.

That would be Sam: even in remembrance, still directing the show.

Samtime is whenever we remember him. Samhow is the many ways he made us laugh, think, and appreciate the extraordinary person behind the microphone.

His voice may be gone from DotTV Network and DYCM Radio, but his legacy is still broadcasting.

And this time, there will be no sign-off.