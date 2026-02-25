Padilla says she is not dating anyone

ACTRESS Bela Padilla clarified that she currently does not have a boyfriend and is not dating anyone.

When asked about the bou-quet of flowers she received on Valentine’s Day — which went viral — Bela said it came from an admirer.

“No, I’m not seeing anyone right now,” she said in an interview in Manila.

“Your flowers are beautiful but I haven’t answered yet,” she added.

Bela was last linked to Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay. For now, she said that having a love life is not her priority.

The 34-year-old actress will star in the upcoming film A Special Memory with Carlo Aquino, set for release this March. / TRC