Padilla: When Jesus Christ gives CBCP a reality check (with zero political spin)

There is something uniquely Filipino about watching religious statements enter the political bloodstream of impeachment debates involving Sara Duterte. Suddenly, everyone becomes a theologian, a constitutional expert, and a moral interpreter all at the same time, preferably with a microphone nearby.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, of course, is not new to public commentary. The Church has long been part of national discourse, sometimes as conscience, sometimes as critic, and sometimes whether it admits it or not as an accidental participant in political choreography.

But if one imagines a “reality check” from Jesus in the middle of this atmosphere, it would not sound like a press statement. It would sound more like a correction of priorities delivered without branding, hashtags, or strategic ambiguity.

Something uncomfortable. Something simple. Something final.

Not take this side, but remember who you are supposed to be.

The problem with political noise is not that people speak. It is that everyone begins to believe their speaking is identical to moral clarity. But in truth, moral authority is not measured by volume or frequency. It is measured by consistency, humility, and restraint, especially when public emotion is already overheating.

A divine reminder, if translated into institutional language, would likely sound like this: you are not called to win political arguments, but to preserve moral imagination. You are not tasked to produce conclusions, but to form conscience. And conscience, unlike pressure, does not demand agreement, it demands reflection.

This is where the tension often begins.

Because conscience-building is slow, unglamorous, and often ignored. Pressure-building, on the other hand, trends easily. It travels faster. It sounds decisive. It feels urgent. And in a media-driven environment, urgency is often mistaken for righteousness.

But urgency is not always truth.

The irony, of course, is that the more the Church sounds like a political commentator, the more it risks being treated like one. And once moral authority is interpreted as political positioning, even sincere teachings become suspect.

A “reality check” from above would likely not be angry. It would simply be clarifying: your strength is not in alignment with factions, but in fidelity to truth that does not shift with political weather.

And perhaps the most uncomfortable reminder would be this: when religious language begins to function like political leverage, it loses its ability to heal what politics breaks.

Because in the end, the Church is not called to be the loudest voice in the room.

It is called to be the clearest one.

And if it ever forgets that, it will not be silenced by critics—it will simply be scrolled past, like every other well-dressed opinion column with incense and a strong Wi-Fi connection to trending topics. Even Jesus would not need to argue with it anymore; He would simply pass through the noise the way truth always does when it is no longer being listened to.