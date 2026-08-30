Padilla: When the school gate is no longer safe

A school gate is supposed to be a line between childhood and the outside world, a place where parents can finally breathe after saying, “Study well. I’ll pick you up later.”

But lately, that gate seems to be losing its meaning.

It began with the shocking shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban. Three students were killed and 20 others injured. The tragedy was horrifying enough. But what followed was perhaps even more disturbing: threats against schools, copycat fears and children learning that even their classrooms may not be completely safe.

Then came Zamboanga.

On August 18, a Grade 9 student entered the Ateneo de Zamboanga University campus carrying firearms and shot fellow students before eventually taking his own life. Another school became a crime scene. Another group of parents received the phone call every parent dreads.

And now authorities in Eastern Visayas have recorded at least 16 online threats targeting schools since the Tacloban shooting.

Sixteen.

At some point, we have to stop asking only, “What happened?”

We must ask: Who is to blame?

Is it the child who pulled the trigger?

Certainly, responsibility cannot simply disappear because the offender is young.

But is the child the only one responsible?

What about the adults who allowed firearms to become accessible?

What about parents who failed to notice the warning signs?

What about schools that may have security policies on paper but gaps in practice?

What about social media platforms where threats can spread faster than school announcements?

What about a culture that sometimes treats violence as entertainment and rage as something to applaud?

And what about us?

Because society loves asking where the gun came from. We should also ask where the anger came from.

A troubled child rarely wakes up one morning and magically becomes violent. There are usually signs: withdrawal, bullying, humiliation, threats, disturbing posts and sudden behavioral changes.

Sometimes, we see them.

Sometimes, we dismiss them.

“Teenager ra man.”

“Phase ra na.”

“Drama ra.”

Until it isn’t.

We cannot turn every school into a fortress. We cannot raise children behind metal detectors and armed guards and call that security. A child should be protected, yes, but should also feel safe enough to tell an adult when something is wrong.

The answer cannot be only more police.

It must also be better parenting, stronger school counseling, responsible firearm ownership, serious action against threats and a culture that teaches children that anger does not have to end in violence.

Most importantly, we need adults who are willing to listen before they are forced to investigate.

Because the most frightening thing about campus violence is not simply the gun.

It is the possibility that somewhere along the way, a child was screaming for help and nobody heard.

Our children should be worried about examinations, first loves, basketball games and what to eat after class.

They should not be memorizing where the exits are.

Tacloban warned us.

Zamboanga reminded us.

The threats continue to multiply.

So before another school gate becomes the entrance to another tragedy, perhaps the question is no longer simply who pulled the trigger?

Perhaps we should finally ask:

Who failed to stop the hand from reaching the gun?