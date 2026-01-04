Padilla: Year of the Horse: Running fast, going nowhere

At the center of the track is Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. or BBM. Horse years favor momentum, and Malacañang will feel compelled to keep everything moving. Faster rollouts, quicker pronouncements, more visible action. The upside is decisiveness. The downside is mistaking acceleration for achievement. Horses run because they must. Governments must know where they are going. The gap between those two instincts will be tested repeatedly this year.

In the House of Representatives of the Philippines, restlessness will manifest as rapid-fire hearings and muscular oversight, particularly on flood control, the country’s most reliable political talking point and least reliable public safeguard. Lawmakers will demand answers with urgency, as if volume alone could unclog drainage. The danger is spectacle. Investigations move fast, circle endlessly, and end exactly where they began, wet.

The Senate of the Philippines will lean fully into the Horse’s love for attention. Expect eloquent charges, viral interrogations, and nationally televised gallops toward moral high ground. Horses thrive on applause. The risk is confusing audience reaction with resolution and speed with seriousness. A Senate that sprints for prime time may still fail to cross the finish line.

Then comes the Horse’s most exhausting modern mutation, the TikToker politician. Enter Pamela Baricuatro, recast less as a provincial executive and more as a digital rider of the algorithm. In a Horse year, this feels inevitable. Charisma, immediacy, and relentless visibility are rewarded. Competence is optional. A well-timed clip can outrun policy briefs, engineering studies, and inconvenient questions.

Here, governance becomes choreography. Floods are no longer crises. They are content. Hard hats turn into costumes, affected communities into backdrops, and solutions into transitions. The illusion of motion replaces actual progress. Horses are workers. They pull weight. TikTok governance prefers the appearance of galloping while the real labor stays off camera. Visibility becomes a substitute for accountability. Editing replaces explanation.

The Year of the Horse will reward speed and punish stillness, but it will show no mercy to those who mistake movement for meaning. Politics that gallops for applause eventually collapses from exhaustion. When the year ends and the edits fade, the nation will be left counting not views, not speeches, not hearings, but dry streets, finished projects, and leaders who knew when to stop running and start governing.